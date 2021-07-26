Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovak public TV fired journalist for criticising fake story about Covid vaccine

By paulinea
NewsSlovak public radio and TV broadcaster RTVS sanctioned several journalists who voiced internal criticism of an RTVS report falsely linking a young woman’s death to AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns an editorial system that favours private and political interests at the expense of editorial independence, and calls for an enquiry by the media’s oversight body.RTVS journalist Elena Senková was stunned when told on 30 April not to come back the next day because of her “professional misconduct.” In her six years at RTV


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


