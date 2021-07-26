Tolerance.ca
4 Haitian novels that beautifully blend history, memory and reality

By Marlene Daut, Professor of African Diaspora Studies, University of Virginia
Confronted with centuries of exploitation by their country’s ruling class and foreign powers, Haitian writers warn against the impulse to seek solace in outside intervention or cynical humor.


© The Conversation


