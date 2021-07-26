Telecommuting can reduce congestion, but might create other traffic problems
By Georges A. Tanguay, Professeur au département d'études urbaines et touristiques, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Ugo Lachapelle, Professeur au département d'études urbaines et touristiques, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
The potential benefits of telecommuting could quickly be erased because of the behavioural changes it brings about in the medium and long term.
- Monday, July 26, 2021