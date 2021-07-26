Tolerance.ca
Yes, there's confusion about ATAGI's AstraZeneca advice. But it's in an extremely difficult position

By Hassan Vally, Associate Professor, La Trobe University
One can totally understand the frustration around where the AstraZeneca vaccine fits in our vaccine rollout in Australia.

At a time when we’re grappling with so much uncertainty, we need unambiguous information from the federal government about who should have this vaccine.

Instead, it feels very much like we’re swirling in a murky sea of information that is confusing and, at times, seems to be contradictory.

