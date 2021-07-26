To ensure supply of the top 3 drugs used to treat COVID-19, it's time to boost domestic medicine manufacturing
By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Elise Schubert, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Ingrid Gelissen, Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
We now know enough about how COVID works for health authorities to have issued clear guidance on which drugs doctors should use on hospitalised patients. The recommended drugs are dexamethasone, remdesivir, and tocilizumab.
Remdesivir, also known as Veklury, is not manufactured in Australia and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recently issued an alert…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 26, 2021