Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To ensure supply of the top 3 drugs used to treat COVID-19, it's time to boost domestic medicine manufacturing

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Elise Schubert, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
Ingrid Gelissen, Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Share this article
We now know enough about how COVID works for health authorities to have issued clear guidance on which drugs doctors should use on hospitalised patients. The recommended drugs are dexamethasone, remdesivir, and tocilizumab.

Remdesivir, also known as Veklury, is not manufactured in Australia and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recently issued an alert


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a bee sees: tiny bumps on flower petals give them their intense colour — and help them survive
~ Curious Kids: are sugar rushes real?
~ How do Olympic athletes stack up against invertebrates? Not very well
~ View from The Hill: Labor wouldn't disturb tax cuts, negative gearing in 'small target' strategy
~ For too long, research was done _on_ First Nations peoples, not _with_ them. Universities can change this
~ Plants and people: the art of living together, a live-streamed event
~ Barnaby Joyce scores dismal ratings in Resolve poll, while Berejiklian government easily in front despite NSW lockdown
~ Australia badly needs earth science skills, but universities are cutting the supply
~ The forgotten Australian veterans who opposed National Service and the Vietnam War
~ For too long, research was done on First Nations peoples, not with them. Universities can change this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter