Human Rights Observatory

How do Olympic athletes stack up against invertebrates? Not very well

By Caitlyn Forster, PhD Candidate, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Eliza Middleton, Laboratory Manager, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Olympians spend years training to be the best of the best. Scientists and sportspeople have spent decades researching the mechanics of the human body to ensure our elite athletes are always reaching higher, faster and stronger.

But how do human athletic skills compare with those of insects and arachnids? Once you take the relative sizes into account, it’s clear invertebrates have the winning edge.

Strength


Weightlifting is a common measure for human strength. Weightlifters can compete in two events at the Olympics: the snatch and the clean and jerk.


© The Conversation -


