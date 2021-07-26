Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For too long, research was done on First Nations peoples, not with them. Universities can change this

By Victoria Rawlings, Lecturer, University of Sydney School of Education and Social Work, University of Sydney
James L. Flexner, Senior Lecturer in Historical Archaeology and Heritage, University of Sydney
Lynette Riley, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Share this article
Historically, research has been imposed upon Indigenous people, instead of conducted with them. This is an exploration of more collaborative ways to research when working with Indigenous communities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Plants and people: the art of living together, a live-streamed event
~ Barnaby Joyce scores dismal ratings in Resolve poll, while Berejiklian government easily in front despite NSW lockdown
~ Australia badly needs earth science skills, but universities are cutting the supply
~ The forgotten Australian veterans who opposed National Service and the Vietnam War
~ How people and plants can live together sustainably, a live-streamed event
~ Australia Should Back Covid-19 Waiver of Intellectual Property Rules
~ Thinking of choosing a health or PE subject in years 11 and 12? Here's what you need to know
~ Uniform discontent: how women athletes are taking control of their sporting outfits
~ 'Girls please stay in the kitchen' — as skateboarding debuts at the Olympics, beware of the lurking misogyny
~ 'Anorexia coach': sexual predators online are targeting teens wanting to lose weight. Platforms are looking the other way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter