Human Rights Observatory

Uniform discontent: how women athletes are taking control of their sporting outfits

By Rachael Jefferson-Buchanan, Lecturer in human movement studies (health and PE), Creative Arts, Charles Sturt University
Women's elite sporting uniforms have long tried to balance ideas of "femininity" with athleticism – not always with success. But now women are increasingly taking control of their uniforms.


© The Conversation -


