Human Rights Observatory

'Anorexia coach': sexual predators online are targeting teens wanting to lose weight. Platforms are looking the other way

By Suku Sukunesan, Senior Lecturer in Information Systems, Swinburne University of Technology
Eating disorder 'communities' online can be dangerous places for young and impressionable teens. And social media algorithms further spread harmful content.


© The Conversation


