Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that global supply chains are a huge house of cards

By Glenn McGillivray, Managing Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, Western University
Share this article
Notable events — including the COVID-19 pandemic — have revealed the weaknesses in global supply chains. Companies need to ensure the resiliency of the manufacturing and distribution systems.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Bat boxes' could help revive Canada's depleting bat population
~ Should bilingualism change in Canada? The debate over Gov. Gen. Mary Simon
~ Revealing the long but hidden history of queer women in sport
~ Morrison government orders Pfizer 'boosters', while hoping new ATAGI advice will warm people to AstraZeneca
~ Monkeypox in Nigeria: why the disease needs intense management
~ COVID-19 in children: the South African experience and way forward
~ Young Muslim women in Ghana feel stereotyped and judged: why it matters
~ Saudi Arabia: Collective Punishment for Ex-Official’s Children
~ Not declaring the Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger' only postpones the inevitable
~ Very genki, slightly kitsch, occasionally compelling: the Olympic opening ceremony put humanity in centre frame
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter