Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should bilingualism change in Canada? The debate over Gov. Gen. Mary Simon

By Nicole Rosen, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Language Interactions, University of Manitoba
Share this article
Raymond Théberge, Canada’s official languages commissioner, says his office has received more than 400 complaints about the appointment of Inuk leader Mary Simon as governor general.

The “problem” is her lack of French-English bilingualism, although she is bilingual, speaking both Inuktitut and English.

Canada has had an official bilingualism…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Bat boxes' could help revive Canada's depleting bat population
~ The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that global supply chains are a huge house of cards
~ Revealing the long but hidden history of queer women in sport
~ Morrison government orders Pfizer 'boosters', while hoping new ATAGI advice will warm people to AstraZeneca
~ Monkeypox in Nigeria: why the disease needs intense management
~ COVID-19 in children: the South African experience and way forward
~ Young Muslim women in Ghana feel stereotyped and judged: why it matters
~ Saudi Arabia: Collective Punishment for Ex-Official’s Children
~ Not declaring the Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger' only postpones the inevitable
~ Very genki, slightly kitsch, occasionally compelling: the Olympic opening ceremony put humanity in centre frame
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter