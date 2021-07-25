Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Revealing the long but hidden history of queer women in sport

By Becki L. Ross, Professor, Sociology and Social Justice Institute, University of British Columbia
The Netflix documentary A Secret Love tells the remarkable story of a decades-long relationship between two gay athletes and opens up a conversation about racism, classism and homophobia in the 50s.


© The Conversation


