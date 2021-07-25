Tolerance.ca
Morrison government orders Pfizer 'boosters', while hoping new ATAGI advice will warm people to AstraZeneca

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
While still struggling with a current shortage of Pfizer, the Morrison government announced it has secured 85 million doses of that vaccine for future “booster” shots.

This will be made up of 60 million doses in 2022, and 25 million doses in 2023. Delivery will start in the first quarter of next year.

Scott Morrison said on Sunday this was “prudent future proofing”, although there is still not definitive advice on when boosters will be needed.

Meanwhile the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has liberalised its advice on AstraZeneca.


