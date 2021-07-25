Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monkeypox in Nigeria: why the disease needs intense management

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
Share this article
Recent developments have shown that Nigeria requires improved surveillance to keep other diseases like Monkeypox at bay while battling COVID-19.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 in children: the South African experience and way forward
~ Young Muslim women in Ghana feel stereotyped and judged: why it matters
~ Saudi Arabia: Collective Punishment for Ex-Official’s Children
~ Not declaring the Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger' only postpones the inevitable
~ Very genki, slightly kitsch, occasionally compelling: the Olympic opening ceremony put humanity in centre frame
~ In Colombia, ‘yatules’ are the Misak people's pantry and pharmacy
~ Building an art gallery in the midst of war in Zimbabwe
~ Radicalism mixed with openness: how Desmond Tutu used his gifts to help end Apartheid
~ Sexual harassment cases at school: Appeals court ruling could change how schools judge complaints
~ Belarus Authorities Launch Purge of Civic Groups
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter