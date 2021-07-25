Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Muslim women in Ghana feel stereotyped and judged: why it matters

By Barbara Crossouard, Reader in Education, University of Sussex
Christine Adu-Yeboah, Associate Professor, Higher Education and Teacher Education, University of Cape Coast
Eric Ananga, Lecturer, International Education and Development, University of Education
Máiréad Dunne, Professor of Sociology of Education, University of Sussex
Vincent Adzahlie-Mensah, Senior Lecturer, Social Studies
Share this article
Although Ghana has not been affected by religious conflict, the ways youth from the Muslim minority relate to their nation is an important question.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Monkeypox in Nigeria: why the disease needs intense management
~ COVID-19 in children: the South African experience and way forward
~ Saudi Arabia: Collective Punishment for Ex-Official’s Children
~ Not declaring the Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger' only postpones the inevitable
~ Very genki, slightly kitsch, occasionally compelling: the Olympic opening ceremony put humanity in centre frame
~ In Colombia, ‘yatules’ are the Misak people's pantry and pharmacy
~ Building an art gallery in the midst of war in Zimbabwe
~ Radicalism mixed with openness: how Desmond Tutu used his gifts to help end Apartheid
~ Sexual harassment cases at school: Appeals court ruling could change how schools judge complaints
~ Belarus Authorities Launch Purge of Civic Groups
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter