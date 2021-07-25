Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Collective Punishment for Ex-Official’s Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sarah al-Jabri and Omar al-Jabri © Private (Beirut) – Saudi authorities should immediately release the imprisoned children of a former Saudi official following an unfair trial that took place in an apparent effort to coerce him to return to Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch said today. Omar Al-Jabri, 23, and Sarah Al-Jabri, 21, the children of Saad Al-Jabri, a former top Saudi intelligence official, were arrested in March 2020 and held incommunicado until January 2021. Saudi authorities brought charges against the siblings in September 2020, a month after their…


© Human Rights Watch -


