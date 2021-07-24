Not declaring the Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger' only postpones the inevitable
By Jon C. Day, PSM, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Scott F. Heron, Associate Professor, James Cook University
Terry Hughes, Distinguished Professor, James Cook University
Friday's decision from the World Heritage Committee doesn't change the irrefutable evidence that dangerous impacts are occurring on the Great Barrier Reef.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, July 24, 2021