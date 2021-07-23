Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual harassment cases at school: Appeals court ruling could change how schools judge complaints

By Scott F. Johnson, Professor of Law, Concord Law School
When a Virginia high school teen reported that another student repeatedly touched her breasts and genitals without consent during a school band trip, the school decided there wasn’t enough evidence to establish that there was a “sexual assault.” They did not punish the alleged offender.

The student sued the school in federal court under Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any “education program or activity” that receives federal funding. The jury rendered a verdict…


© The Conversation


