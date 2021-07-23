Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Threats of Taliban Atrocities in Kandahar

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A family flees Panjwai district in Kandahar province on July 4, 2021, after the Taliban captured the area.  © 2021 Javed Tanveer / AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Taliban forces that have taken control of districts in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province have detained hundreds of residents whom they accuse of association with the government, Human Rights Watch said today. The Taliban have reportedly killed some detainees, including relatives of provincial government officials and members of the police and army. Journalists told Human Rights Watch by phone that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Radicalism mixed with openness: how Desmond Tutu used his gifts to help end Apartheid
~ Sexual harassment cases at school: Appeals court ruling could change how schools judge complaints
~ Belarus Authorities Launch Purge of Civic Groups
~ France Edges Closer to Ratifying Workplace Violence Treaty
~ UK: RSF alarmed by Home Office proposals for Official Secrets Acts reforms
~ RSF’s recommendations for those who could be spied on by Pegasus
~ Coronavirus business loans: some directors may have defrauded billions from UK taxpayers
~ Tokyo Olympics: winning could become about managing COVID stress
~ The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history
~ This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter