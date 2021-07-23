Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF’s recommendations for those who could be spied on by Pegasus

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsIn the wake of the “Pegasus Project” revelation that nearly 200 journalists around the world have been Pegasus spyware targets, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has compiled recommendations for journalists who could themselves be the targets of those who buy this high-performance surveillance software. Pegasus’s strength is due above all to the fact that, “there is no effective way for a user to counter this type of attack,” explains Claudio Guarnieri, an IT security expert a


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ UK: RSF alarmed by Home Office proposals for Official Secrets Acts reforms
~ Coronavirus business loans: some directors may have defrauded billions from UK taxpayers
~ Tokyo Olympics: winning could become about managing COVID stress
~ The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history
~ This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18
~ How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis
~ In times of stress, turning to contemplation can be helpful – here's why religions emphasize rest
~ There's a long history of dances being pilfered for profit – and TikTok is the latest battleground
~ Is climate change to blame for the recent weather disasters? 2 things you need to understand
~ Why America has a debt ceiling: 5 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter