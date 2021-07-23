Tokyo Olympics: winning could become about managing COVID stress
By Keith Parry, Deputy Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Events Management, Bournemouth University
Emma Kavanagh, Senior Lecturer in Sports Psychology and Coaching Sciences, Bournemouth University
Eric Anderson, Professor of Masculinities, Sexualities and Sport, University of Winchester
Competing in the Olympics is a career high. Excelling at these Games however will preclude much opportunity for friendship and connection and demand more than sporting excellence
