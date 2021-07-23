Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo Olympics: winning could become about managing COVID stress

By Keith Parry, Deputy Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Events Management, Bournemouth University
Emma Kavanagh, Senior Lecturer in Sports Psychology and Coaching Sciences, Bournemouth University
Eric Anderson, Professor of Masculinities, Sexualities and Sport, University of Winchester
Share this article
Competing in the Olympics is a career high. Excelling at these Games however will preclude much opportunity for friendship and connection and demand more than sporting excellence


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK: RSF alarmed by Home Office proposals for Official Secrets Acts reforms
~ RSF’s recommendations for those who could be spied on by Pegasus
~ Coronavirus business loans: some directors may have defrauded billions from UK taxpayers
~ The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history
~ This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18
~ How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis
~ In times of stress, turning to contemplation can be helpful – here's why religions emphasize rest
~ There's a long history of dances being pilfered for profit – and TikTok is the latest battleground
~ Is climate change to blame for the recent weather disasters? 2 things you need to understand
~ Why America has a debt ceiling: 5 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter