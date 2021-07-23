The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history
By Ana Maria Dimand, Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Administration, Boise State University
Benjamin M. Brunjes, Assistant Professor of Public Policy, University of Washington
People can die when the federal government doesn't work well with state and local governments – the COVID-19 crisis showed that. But the Biden administration has signaled an openness to collaboration.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 23, 2021