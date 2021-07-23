Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis

By Steven P. Millies, Associate Professor of Public Theology and Director of The Bernardin Center, Catholic Theological Union
Share this article
Pope Benedict XVI expanded the Latin Mass in 2007 in an olive branch to traditionalists. His successor hopes reversing that decision may better serve unity in the church.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK: RSF alarmed by Home Office proposals for Official Secrets Acts reforms
~ RSF’s recommendations for those who could be spied on by Pegasus
~ Coronavirus business loans: some directors may have defrauded billions from UK taxpayers
~ Tokyo Olympics: winning could become about managing COVID stress
~ The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history
~ This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18
~ In times of stress, turning to contemplation can be helpful – here's why religions emphasize rest
~ There's a long history of dances being pilfered for profit – and TikTok is the latest battleground
~ Is climate change to blame for the recent weather disasters? 2 things you need to understand
~ Why America has a debt ceiling: 5 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter