Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Axie Infinity: online games where people earn as they play are transforming gaming

By Drew Cattanach, Lecturer in Computer Games Development, University of Westminster
Share this article
The ultimate point of playing video games has always been to have fun. Whether it’s Space Invaders or Sonic or Red Dead Redemption, you hit the start button and do your thing until game over – and then you probably wipe the sweat off your hands and do it again.

But a new class of games is emerging where playing is an investment opportunity – and even potentially a way to earn a living. So-called play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox have been exploding…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK: RSF alarmed by Home Office proposals for Official Secrets Acts reforms
~ RSF’s recommendations for those who could be spied on by Pegasus
~ Coronavirus business loans: some directors may have defrauded billions from UK taxpayers
~ Tokyo Olympics: winning could become about managing COVID stress
~ The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history
~ This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18
~ How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis
~ In times of stress, turning to contemplation can be helpful – here's why religions emphasize rest
~ There's a long history of dances being pilfered for profit – and TikTok is the latest battleground
~ Is climate change to blame for the recent weather disasters? 2 things you need to understand
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter