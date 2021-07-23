Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo Olympics branding adds to stereotypical view of Japan — but that doesn’t make it appropriation

By Fabio Gygi, Lecturer in Anthropology, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
In the weeks leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the BBC premiered its trailer for the games – an extravagant, 60-second romp through the recent imagery of Japan as a cute, colourful, anime and manga-inspired wonderland.

With signature music by Kenji Kawai, vocals by virtual pop idol Hatsune Miku and a maximalist aesthetic, the trailer has had a mixed reception. In social media commentary, fans were enthused, non-fans were non-plussed, and some more vinegary voices muttered about cultural stereotypes.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK: RSF alarmed by Home Office proposals for Official Secrets Acts reforms
~ RSF’s recommendations for those who could be spied on by Pegasus
~ Coronavirus business loans: some directors may have defrauded billions from UK taxpayers
~ Tokyo Olympics: winning could become about managing COVID stress
~ The Trump administration feuded with state and local leaders over pandemic response – now the Biden administration is trying to turn back a page in history
~ This is what happens to child migrants found alone at the border, from the moment they cross into the US until age 18
~ How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis
~ In times of stress, turning to contemplation can be helpful – here's why religions emphasize rest
~ There's a long history of dances being pilfered for profit – and TikTok is the latest battleground
~ Is climate change to blame for the recent weather disasters? 2 things you need to understand
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter