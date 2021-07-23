Tolerance.ca
Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Global investigation reveals Pegasus Project identified in Azerbaijan and elsewhere

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Around 1,000 phone numbers belonging to users in Azerbaijan were identified, among them, prominent journalists, editors, rights defenders, lawyers, political activists, as well as their friends and family members.


