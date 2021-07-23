Clever cockatoos in southern Sydney have learned to open kerb-side bins — and it has global significance
By John Martin, Adjunct lecturer, University of Sydney
Barbara Klump, Researcher, Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior
Lucy Aplin, Research Group Leader, University of Konstanz
In a small, isolated village in southern Sydney, the local sulphur-crested cockatoos are particularly clever. Once a week, when the neighbours roll their wheelie bins to the kerb, cockies fly over and, with skillful dexterity, open the lids in search of food.
It may seem as though cockatoos opening a kerb-side bin lid is a simple action. But our research, published today in Science, discovered this behaviour is far more significant than you may have first thought.
Sulphur-crested…
