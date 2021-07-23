Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Clever cockatoos in southern Sydney have learned to open kerb-side bins — and it has global significance

By John Martin, Adjunct lecturer, University of Sydney
Barbara Klump, Researcher, Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior
Lucy Aplin, Research Group Leader, University of Konstanz
In a small, isolated village in southern Sydney, the local sulphur-crested cockatoos are particularly clever. Once a week, when the neighbours roll their wheelie bins to the kerb, cockies fly over and, with skillful dexterity, open the lids in search of food.

It may seem as though cockatoos opening a kerb-side bin lid is a simple action. But our research, published today in Science, discovered this behaviour is far more significant than you may have first thought.

Sulphur-crested…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


