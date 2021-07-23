Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The “Ticket to happy life” Politics of Indian marriages in the context of dowry-related violence

By Keerthana Ram
Share this article
The recent death of 24-year-old medical student Vismaya Nair in the Indian state of Kerala has sparked widespread outrage and renewed discussions over dowries and domestic violence in India.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Beninese journalist’s conviction must be quashed
~ What actually is 'levelling up'? What we know about Boris Johnson's agenda – and what we don't
~ Pfizer doses to be spaced out in NSW crisis, but state fails to get change in vaccination program
~ Digital education lags behind as Kyrgyzstan’s schools lack access
~ Biden Tells Central American Asylum Seekers to Stay Home
~ Keen to sign up for space tourism? Here are 6 things to consider (besides the price tag)
~ You may have heard the 'moon wobble' will intensify coastal floods. Well, here's what that means for Australia
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the PM's apology and Brisbane 2032
~ ‘Maohi Lives Matter': Tahiti protesters condemn French nuclear testing legacy
~ How caring for children can help Aboriginal Elders during lockdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter