Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Maohi Lives Matter': Tahiti protesters condemn French nuclear testing legacy

By Mong Palatino
Share this article
"According to our calculations, based on a scientific reassessment of the doses received, approximately 110,000 people were infected, almost the entire Polynesian population at the time."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Beninese journalist’s conviction must be quashed
~ What actually is 'levelling up'? What we know about Boris Johnson's agenda – and what we don't
~ Pfizer doses to be spaced out in NSW crisis, but state fails to get change in vaccination program
~ Digital education lags behind as Kyrgyzstan’s schools lack access
~ Biden Tells Central American Asylum Seekers to Stay Home
~ Keen to sign up for space tourism? Here are 6 things to consider (besides the price tag)
~ You may have heard the 'moon wobble' will intensify coastal floods. Well, here's what that means for Australia
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the PM's apology and Brisbane 2032
~ The “Ticket to happy life” Politics of Indian marriages in the context of dowry-related violence
~ How caring for children can help Aboriginal Elders during lockdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter