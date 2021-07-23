Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How caring for children can help Aboriginal Elders during lockdown

By Susan Collings, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Irene Wardle, Aboriginal Educator and Research Associate, University of Sydney
John Gilroy, ARC Research Fellow in Indigenous Health, Disability and Community Development, University of Sydney
Pandemic-induced lockdowns have brought up challenges for children in out-of-home care and their carers. However, Kinship care provided unexpected positives for Aboriginal elders and their families.


© The Conversation -


