Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To watch or not to watch? The Tokyo Games raises difficult questions for fans

By Adam Karg, Associate Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Emma Sherry, Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Kasey Symons, Postdoctoral research fellow, Swinburne University of Technology
Sam Duncan, Course Leader, Sports Degrees, Holmesglen Institute and Adjunct Research Fellow, Sport Innovation Research Group, Swinburne University of Technology
With the Japanese public against the games and a pandemic raging, the Olympics are not a simple celebration of sport and human achievement.


© The Conversation -


