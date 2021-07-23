To watch or not to watch? The Tokyo Games raises difficult questions for fans
By Adam Karg, Associate Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Emma Sherry, Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Kasey Symons, Postdoctoral research fellow, Swinburne University of Technology
Sam Duncan, Course Leader, Sports Degrees, Holmesglen Institute and Adjunct Research Fellow, Sport Innovation Research Group, Swinburne University of Technology
With the Japanese public against the games and a pandemic raging, the Olympics are not a simple celebration of sport and human achievement.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 22, 2021