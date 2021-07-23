Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Olympic movement claims political neutrality. In reality, that ideal is often selectively applied

By Daryl Adair, Associate Professor of Sport Management, University of Technology Sydney
The IOC welcomes repressive regimes to the Olympic games. This means athletes from those countries are often placed in an invidious posiiton.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


