Fossil tooth fractures and microscopic detail of enamel offer new clues about human diet and evolution
By Ian Towle, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Otago
Carolina Loch, Senior Lecturer in Oral Biology, University of Otago
Thomas Loho, Lecturer in Chemical & Materials Engineering, University of Auckland
The genus _Paranthropus_ stands out in our human family tree because of their massive back teeth, but new techniques suggest we should throw out the hypothesis they mainly ate hard seeds and nuts.
- Thursday, July 22, 2021