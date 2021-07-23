Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Deadly Response to Water Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Iranian authorities appear to have used excessive force against demonstrators in southwestern Iran protesting lack of access to water, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should transparently investigate the reported deaths of at least three protesters and hold those responsible to account. The government should also urgently address longstanding grievances on access to water in the country. Since July 15, 2021, people in dozens of towns and cities in Khuzestan province, which has a large ethnic Arab population, have taken…


© Human Rights Watch -


