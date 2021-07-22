Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mars InSight: mission unveils surprising secrets of red planet's interior – new research

By Jessica Irving, Senior Lecturer in Geophysics, University of Bristol
Anna Horleston, Senior Research Associate in Planetary Seismology, University of Bristol
Share this article
We may have walked on the Moon and sent probes across the solar system, but we know very little about what’s going on inside other planets. Now, for the first time, we have been able to view the interior of one, thanks to Nasa’s Mars InSight probe. The probe, which landed in 2018, is equipped with a solar-powered lander bristling with equipment, including a seismometer (a very sensitive vibration detector).

The results, published…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ DACA in doubt after court ruling: 3 questions answered
~ Pandemic has teens feeling worried, unmotivated and disconnected from school
~ In the wake of Indian Residential School findings, how can we cheer for Canada at the Olympics?
~ COVID vaccine weekly: reopening will test the strength of England's immunity
~ CARICOM bristles at international community's slight as Haiti installs a new prime minister
~ Commentator gunned down outside radio station in central Philippines
~ Canada's theatre community must nurture BIPOC leadership to improve racial equity
~ Game on! The opportunities and risks of single-game sports betting in Canada
~ 'Cyborg soil' reveals the secret microbial metropolis beneath our feet
~ Violence in South Africa: an uprising of elites, not of the people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter