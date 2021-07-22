Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CARICOM bristles at international community's slight as Haiti installs a new prime minister

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
An international Core Group's call for Jovenel Moïse's prime ministerial nominee to form a “consensual and inclusive government” struck a sour note with CARICOM, but he's been installed, anyway.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ DACA in doubt after court ruling: 3 questions answered
~ Pandemic has teens feeling worried, unmotivated and disconnected from school
~ Mars InSight: mission unveils surprising secrets of red planet's interior – new research
~ In the wake of Indian Residential School findings, how can we cheer for Canada at the Olympics?
~ COVID vaccine weekly: reopening will test the strength of England's immunity
~ Commentator gunned down outside radio station in central Philippines
~ Canada's theatre community must nurture BIPOC leadership to improve racial equity
~ Game on! The opportunities and risks of single-game sports betting in Canada
~ 'Cyborg soil' reveals the secret microbial metropolis beneath our feet
~ Violence in South Africa: an uprising of elites, not of the people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter