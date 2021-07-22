Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Commentator gunned down outside radio station in central Philippines

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Philippine government to order an independent investigation into this morning’s murder of radio commentator Renante Cortes in Cebu City because of the circumstances surrounding his death, which was probably linked to his work as a journalist.Renante “Rey” Cortes was leaving the radio station in this central city at around 9:10 a.m., just after finishing his programme, when he was shot at least once in the stomach by a


© Reporters without borders -


