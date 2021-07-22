Ghana upgraded its census to make it more inclusive: but old tensions still surfaced
By Alena Thiel, postdoctoral researcher, PI "How Democracies Know: Identification Technologies and Quantitative Analyses of Development in Ghana", Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg
Ghana has just carried out its latest population and housing census. This is an exercise organised every ten years.
For the first time a digital data capture and transfer system was used.
The use of the digital innovations offered important advantages. For example, it facilitated real-time data quality monitoring and reduced data processing time.
In addition, integrating GPS-based information on respondents’ location added new spatial data layers. The new system allows for spatial analysis of the population’s access to basic necessities such as water. This is…
