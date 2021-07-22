Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana upgraded its census to make it more inclusive: but old tensions still surfaced

By Alena Thiel, postdoctoral researcher, PI "How Democracies Know: Identification Technologies and Quantitative Analyses of Development in Ghana", Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg
Ghana has just carried out its latest population and housing census. This is an exercise organised every ten years.

For the first time a digital data capture and transfer system was used.

The use of the digital innovations offered important advantages. For example, it facilitated real-time data quality monitoring and reduced data processing time.

In addition, integrating GPS-based information on respondents’ location added new spatial data layers. The new system allows for spatial analysis of the population’s access to basic necessities such as water. This is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


