Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We created a tool to help predict COVID-19 increases in African countries

By Steven J. Schiff, Brush Chair Professor of Engineering, Departments of Neurosurgery, Engineering Science and Mechanics, and Physics, Penn State
Andrew Geronimo, Assistant Research Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Penn State
Claudio Fronterre, Lecturer in Biostatistics, Centre for Health Informatics, Computing, and Statistics, Lancaster University
Paddy Ssentongo, Assistant Research Professor, Center for Neural Engineering, Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, Penn State
Policymakers need to make sense of the data so as to predict and manage what's happening. To address this need, we developed a visualisation tool to track and predict country-level COVID-19 cases.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


