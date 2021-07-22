Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bees, mites and viruses: assessing the risk to South African crop pollinators

By Flaviane Santos Souza, PhD abroad School of Environment and Life Sciences, University of Salford
Stephen John Martin, Chair in Social Entomology, University of Salford
The world’s bees face a major threat from deformed wing virus, a pathogen transmitted by the parasitic varroa mite. It is responsible for causing the death of millions of colonies in the US, Europe and Asia. The major losses started in the early 1990s with at least 30% of colonies dying each year.

The virus…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


