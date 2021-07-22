Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Fifteen years ago we shrugged off anti-Muslim hate speech. Have we evolved?

By Richard Moon, Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Windsor
Will recent acts of violence against Muslims in Canada lead us to see what we should have seen earlier — that anti-Muslim works are hate speech that encourage violence against Muslims?


© The Conversation -


