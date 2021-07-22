Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hasty, Harsh Sentence for Congo Critic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jacky Ndala. © Private On July 18, Jacky Ndala, youth leader for the political party Together for the Republic (Ensemble pour la République), noticed unusual activity outside his house in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a message widely circulated on social media, he described seeing jeeps and men in civilian clothes with radios in hand. The men, officers in Congo’s National Intelligence Agency (Agence nationale de renseignements, ANR), picked him up around 9 a.m. Ndala spent the following night at “3Z,” a notorious ANR jail, before…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


