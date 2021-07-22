Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Utøya massacre 10 years on: what has changed in Norway?

By Craig Jackson, Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Birmingham City University
It has been 10 years since 77 people – mostly teenage political activists – were massacred in a far-right terror attack in Norway that shocked the country and the world.

Anders Breivik was 32 years old on July 22 2011 when he detonated an ammonium nitrate fertiliser bomb at 15:25pm in the Regjeringskvartalet district of Oslo, attempting to assassinate government officials, killing eight. Ninety minutes later, as emergency services responded to the bomb, Breivik, posing as a police officer, arrived at Utøya Island, the site of a youth Labour Party summer youth camp.

Using…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


