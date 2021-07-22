Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan after the US withdrawal: The Taliban speak more moderately but their extremist rule hasn't evolved in 20 years

By Sher Jan Ahmadzai, Director, Center for Afghanistan Studies, University of Nebraska Omaha
Two decades have passed since the US invasion of Afghanistan toppled the Taliban's Islamic extremist regime. Despite efforts to update its image, the group still holds hard-line views.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


