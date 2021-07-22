Our analysis of 7 months of polling data shows friendships, the economy and firsthand experience shaped and reshaped views on COVID-19 risks
By Wanyun Shao, Assistant Professor of Geography, University of Alabama
Feng Hao, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of South Florida
Multiple factors determined whether or not individual Americans adopted COVID-19 safety measures, according to statistical analysis of public opinion data.
