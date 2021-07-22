Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Screentime can make you feel sick – here are ways to manage cybersickness

By Angelica Jasper, PhD Candidate in Human Computer Interaction, Iowa State University
Share this article
If you ever felt nauseous, fatigued or disoriented after using your phone or computer, you may be experiencing a condition similar to motion sickness.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ DACA in doubt after court ruling: 3 questions answered
~ Pandemic has teens feeling worried, unmotivated and disconnected from school
~ Mars InSight: mission unveils surprising secrets of red planet's interior – new research
~ In the wake of Indian Residential School findings, how can we cheer for Canada at the Olympics?
~ COVID vaccine weekly: reopening will test the strength of England's immunity
~ CARICOM bristles at international community's slight as Haiti installs a new prime minister
~ Commentator gunned down outside radio station in central Philippines
~ Canada's theatre community must nurture BIPOC leadership to improve racial equity
~ Game on! The opportunities and risks of single-game sports betting in Canada
~ 'Cyborg soil' reveals the secret microbial metropolis beneath our feet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter