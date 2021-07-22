Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer's disease?

By Émilie Delage, Doctorante en neuropsychologie, Université de Montréal
Isabelle Rouleau, Professeure titulaire, Département de psychologie, section Neuropsychologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Sven Joubert, Professeur titulaire, département de psychologie, Université de Montréal
Alzheimer's disease is often associated with a decline in episodic memory. Patients will complain that they can't remember events they've experienced, conversations they've had, things they've done.


© The Conversation -


