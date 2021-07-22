What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer's disease?
By Émilie Delage, Doctorante en neuropsychologie, Université de Montréal
Isabelle Rouleau, Professeure titulaire, Département de psychologie, section Neuropsychologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Sven Joubert, Professeur titulaire, département de psychologie, Université de Montréal
Alzheimer's disease is often associated with a decline in episodic memory. Patients will complain that they can't remember events they've experienced, conversations they've had, things they've done.
© The Conversation
