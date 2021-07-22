Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Crossroads to Godzilla: the cinematic legacies of the first postwar nuclear tests

By Timothy Noël Peacock, Lecturer in History, University of Glasgow
Share this article
As I sat in a darkened cinema in 1998, mesmerised and unnerved by the opening nuclear bomb explosions that framed the beginning of Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla, it felt like I was watching the most expensive special effect in history.

Vast expanding clouds and fireballs eclipsed their surroundings and smothered everything in their path, dropping radioactive material that gave rise to the title monster. I had never encountered anything like this. I appreciated the creativity of those 90s films that tried to push visual…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ DACA in doubt after court ruling: 3 questions answered
~ Pandemic has teens feeling worried, unmotivated and disconnected from school
~ Mars InSight: mission unveils surprising secrets of red planet's interior – new research
~ In the wake of Indian Residential School findings, how can we cheer for Canada at the Olympics?
~ COVID vaccine weekly: reopening will test the strength of England's immunity
~ CARICOM bristles at international community's slight as Haiti installs a new prime minister
~ Commentator gunned down outside radio station in central Philippines
~ Canada's theatre community must nurture BIPOC leadership to improve racial equity
~ Game on! The opportunities and risks of single-game sports betting in Canada
~ 'Cyborg soil' reveals the secret microbial metropolis beneath our feet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter