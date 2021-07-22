Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End Athlete Abuse in Pursuit of Olympic Medals in Japan

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Tsubasa Araya was a gifted 17-year-old high school volleyball player in Japan. In July 2018, he took his life, writing, “Volleyball is the hardest.” As Japan prepares to host the Summer Olympics and Paralympics starting this week, the abuse and suffering many young athletes there face should not be ignored. Since 2013, there have been a number of suicides of teenage athletes in basketball, volleyball, and table tennis in Japan. All left notes blaming the suffering they endured in sport. Between 1983 and 2021, at least 121 children died during judo training in Japanese schools. I began researching…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ DACA in doubt after court ruling: 3 questions answered
~ Pandemic has teens feeling worried, unmotivated and disconnected from school
~ Mars InSight: mission unveils surprising secrets of red planet's interior – new research
~ In the wake of Indian Residential School findings, how can we cheer for Canada at the Olympics?
~ COVID vaccine weekly: reopening will test the strength of England's immunity
~ CARICOM bristles at international community's slight as Haiti installs a new prime minister
~ Commentator gunned down outside radio station in central Philippines
~ Canada's theatre community must nurture BIPOC leadership to improve racial equity
~ Game on! The opportunities and risks of single-game sports betting in Canada
~ 'Cyborg soil' reveals the secret microbial metropolis beneath our feet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter