Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty categorically stands by Pegasus Project data set

Share this article
Amnesty International categorically stands by the findings of the Pegasus Project, and that the data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ A major ivermectin study has been withdrawn, so what now for the controversial drug?
~ The sunlight that powers solar panels also damages them. 'Gallium doping' is providing a solution
~ Devices of journalists, government officials in Kazakhstan hacked and spied on
~ Greek Authorities Target NGOs Reporting Abuses against Migrants
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader, Supporters Arrested
~ Abuses in Aluminum Supply Chains a Blind Spot for Car Industry
~ France: Class Action Lawsuit against Ethnic Profiling
~ From false accusations to the real massacre, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Angola: Millions facing hunger, as thousands flee their homes as drought ravages the south of Angola
~ How did I catch a cold in lockdown?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter